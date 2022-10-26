Offender vandalised car after row with his ex
An offender who vandalised a woman’s car after rowing with his ex-partner has been sentenced to community service and probation.
William Thomas Prince broke lights and wing mirrors then hit the car with a metal bar.
After pleading guilty to provoking behaviour, property damage, and threatening behaviour, High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered the 32-year-old to do 100 hours of unpaid work and put him on probation for 18 months.
He was also ordered to pay £400 compensation for the damage caused to the car.
We previously reported that Prince’s ex-partner and two of her friends had gone to Prince’s address at Summerhill Road in Jurby on April 18.
They said it was because of phone calls he had been making to her.
The former couple then got into a verbal argument, which was said to have resulted in Prince grabbing her around the neck.
She bit him to get him off her and he then pushed her into a hedge.
Prince then got into his car and accelerated out of a field.
His front bumper was said to have made slight contact with the woman as he drove, which prompted him to stop, then accelerate away.
He then stopped his vehicle near to where his ex-partner’s friend had parked her car.
Prince got out and kicked the wing mirrors of her car, then swung what looked like a metal bar against it.
He was later arrested and at police headquarters handed in a prepared statement denying all the offences.
Prince remained silent when asked questions about the incident.
On May 15, the three women said they were driving with children along South Quay in Ramsey when they saw Prince’s vehicle.
They drove to Ramsey swimming pool car park and parked, but they said Prince then pulled up in his car and shouted: ‘You’re in for it. All three of you are going to get it.’
He was then said to have sworn at his ex-partner, making insulting comments about her.
Prince was again arrested and taken to police headquarters where he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
He entered a basis of plea in court saying that, on April 18, the women had been on his property as trespassers and that he had felt provoked.
He said that there had been a scuffle and that they had also caused damage.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane said it was accepted that the women were trespassing but not that they had caused damage.
However, High Bailiff Mrs Hughes said that this would not make any difference to the sentence.
Defence advocate Jim Travers reiterated that the three women had attended Prince’s property uninvited and that he had been provoked.
Mr Travers said that one of the women could be seen on CCTV footage entering Prince’s car while he was not there.
The advocate said that the former couple had been in court earlier this year for drug-related and money laundering offences, but had split before sentencing, and there was some suggestion that bitterness resulted.
‘It must be said that Mr Prince was targeted and sought out by the three ladies going up to a remote field,’ said Mr Travers.
‘Quite why they were in Jurby confronting Mr Prince in his mother’s field, giving him verbal abuse and filming him is unknown.
‘Unfortunately, he has responded. He doesn’t wish to engage with his ex and would prefer it if there was no future contact.’
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes also ordered Prince to pay £250 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £100 per month.