The Nag's Head and the Living Hope Church will be offering free meals on Christmas Day to those that need it.
Both the pub, located on Victoria Street in Douglas, and the church have been offering this service for around 15 years.
The Nag's Head will be hosting a Christmas meal between 1 and 4pm on Sunday.
There’s no need to book, you can just turn up.
Owner Sheilla Dowie said: ‘I just want people to have the company, and not to have worry about cooking.
‘It’s usually a really convivial day, with a variety of people who come.
‘Some may be groups, and others may come on their own and meet people at the meal, so it is a really nice day.’
The Christmas meal offered by the Living Hope Church will take place in St Joseph’s Church in Willaston.
For catering purposes they ask for people to call 493500 beforehand to let them know how many are going and if you need transport.
One of the church event’s organisers Adrian Porter said: ‘Initially the idea came about through our relationship with Southern Befrienders, a charity addressing social isolation among the elderly, when we realised so many people are on their own on Christmas Day which of all the days in the year should be about community and family.’
He added: ‘We are more aware now than ever before that many people of all ages and backgrounds find themselves alone and our aim is to make this meal available to everyone regardless of demographic.
‘The tone on the day is one of family and so we will have good food and good fun with some traditional aspects, including carols and Father Christmas.’
One of the organisers of a warm space initiative in the south of the island mentioned some groups have been deterred from offering Christmas Day because of health and safety legislation.
She said: ‘I think one of the reasons that there are not more groups offering a Christmas meal on Christmas day is because there is tight legislation on food hygiene, which means you can’t do things like a pot luck. Volunteers also need basic food hygiene training, which costs money.’
l If you are offering a free meal on Christmas Day contact us on [email protected] and we will include it in one of this week’s papers.