Officers training off side of cliff
Saturday 25th June 2022 10:59 am
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Student police officers were working with the Coastguard teams earlier this week.
They were learning how to help rescue people from ‘awkward places’ on Tuesday.
To do this, the officers, who are training to become police constables, abseiled down the side of a cliff to simulate an emergency situation.
The Isle of Man Coastguard, responsible for the provision of search and rescue teams to deal with coastal incidents and, increasingly, inland incidents, are trained to deal with situations such as this as part of their work.
One of the negotiators also attended as part of the exercise.
The police thanked the Coastguard volunteers who took the time to help its officers learn how to better help the public.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |