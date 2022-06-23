Officers training off side of cliff

Student police officers were working with the Coastguard teams earlier this week.

They were learning how to help rescue people from ‘awkward places’ on Tuesday.

To do this, the officers, who are training to become police constables, abseiled down the side of a cliff to simulate an emergency situation.

The Isle of Man Coastguard, responsible for the provision of search and rescue teams to deal with coastal incidents and, increasingly, inland incidents, are trained to deal with situations such as this as part of their work.

One of the negotiators also attended as part of the exercise.