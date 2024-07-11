There will be a chance to find out more about proposals for the Isle of Man’s first offshore wind farm over the next three months.
This week a booklet is being distributed to all residents and businesses about Ørsted’s proposed Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Maughold Head.
The proposals for the offshore wind farm can be viewed in more detail at the community consultation events which will be held as follows:
- Thursday, July 18: Laxey Glen Pavilion, Laxey Glen, Laxey – 2pm to 7pm
- Friday, July 19: Ramsey Court House, Water Street, Ramsey – 2pm to 7pm
- Tuesday, August 6: Santander Work Café, Old Market Hall, North Quay, Douglas – midday to 6pm
- Wednesday, August 7: Corrin Hall, Peel – 2pm to 7pm
- Thursday, August 8: Bradda Glen Café, Bradda East, Port Erin – 2pm to 7pm
For anyone unable to attend these events the proposals will also be available to view online at orsted.im
Feedback can be given by going online to mooirvannin.commonplace.is as well as via email to [email protected], or by writing to Ørsted, The Old Courthouse, Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1LD.
Large print, audio and braille versions of the booklet are available on request by writing or emailing using the same addresses.
Ørsted development director for the Isle of Man, John Galloway said: ‘The consultation period this summer builds on the community engagement process that is now well under way.
‘We can now share much more information about what the wind farm could look like, the benefits it would bring, plus the significant seabed survey work we have done so far.
‘Most importantly, the next few months allow everyone with an interest in the project to engage with the team so we can answer any questions or concerns they may have. Our plan from there is to use this feedback to inform the planning application we intend to submit to the Isle of Man Government in Spring 2025.’
At all the public events there will display boards, visualisation images and a virtual reality experience to help everyone understand the proposals. Members of the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm team will be there too, with experts on hand to discuss the technical, environmental and sustainability aspects of the proposals.
Danish renewable energy company Ørsted was awarded an exclusive licence by Isle of Man Government in 2015 for an area of seabed six to 12 nautical miles off the coast of Maughold, within the island’s territorial waters.