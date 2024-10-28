Ørsted – the company behind proposals for the Isle of Man’s first offshore wind farm – has announced the latest phase of its long-standing partnership with the RNLI.
The new-look partnership will focus on providing regional support covering a total of 80 RNLI stations across the island plus the east, west and north of England and Wales.
Over the next two years, the Danish company will provide more than £140,000 to help the charity in its mission to save lives at sea.
It will allow these stations to bid for funding for projects the RNLI has identified as being of greatest need, ensuring that funds are used where they will be most impactful.
Established in 2015, Ørsted’s partnership with the RNLI previously focused on supporting seven individual lifeboat stations in areas where the company operates its offshore windfarms.
The company also sponsored the RNLI’s gala dinner at the Villa Marina on Friday which marked the charity’s 200th anniversary and celebrated its strong links with the island ever since it was founded here by Sir William Hillary in 1824.
Benj Sykes, head of environment, consents and external affairs at Ørsted, said: ‘Ørsted is committed to making a lasting and positive impact in the communities where we operate, so we’re excited to announce the next phase of our long-running and successful partnership with the RNLI.
‘As the global leader in offshore wind, we understand the challenges of working in often tough conditions and safety is at the core of our work.
‘We have tremendous respect for the volunteers and crews that dedicate their time to providing an invaluable service around the country. We hope our ongoing support will help them continue their vital work.’
Stev Hulbert, RNLI senior partnerships manager, said: ‘We are delighted to continue our partnership with Ørsted.
‘We have valued its support since 2015 and we are excited to extend the support they provide to more lifeboat stations.
‘As a charity which relies on donations to carry out our lifesaving work, we couldn’t do what we do without partners such as Ørsted.’
During the summer Ørsted held a public consultation here in the island about its proposals for the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm.
Ørsted currently has 12 operational offshore wind farms in the UK with a further four projects in construction or development – Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4, off the east coast of Yorkshire, and Stromar and Salamander off the north coast of Scotland.