Shri Naik, from Kurries and Steaks, is set to take the helm at The Colby Glen as Okell's continues its expansion of its tenancy estate.
Kurries and Steaks is a popular Indian restaurant based at the bottom of Summerhill on Queen's Promenade.
Steven Taylor, managing director of Okells Inns, said: 'We eagerly anticipate witnessing the Colby Glen thrive under Shri's capable stewardship.
'With a dedicated following across the island, Shri's journey of success enters an exciting new chapter with the Colby.'
He added that whilst he expects another managed pub put up for tenancy to generate conversations across the island, he believes it's the correct call for the business.
He said: 'We are mindful that the transition of another managed pub to tenancy will generate discussion throughout the island. However, a vibrant tenancy estate combined with a quality managed pub portfolio only enhances the variety of pubs available to the Isle of Man.
'This strategic approach has been at the forefront of my vision since joining Okells Inns as managing director last year and, I sincerely hope that the residents of our island will rally behind these entrepreneurs at the Colby Glen, the Central in Ramsey and any future operators, to sustain a strong hospitality sector for our island.'
The current management team at The Colby Glen, Natalie and Adrian Hugo, are set to take charge of the George Hotel in Castletown. The Colby pub has most recently had South African cuisine on offer.