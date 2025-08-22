New life could be breathed into a historic building in the centre of Castletown.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) has submitted a planning application to turn the former Barclays Bank building in Market Square into a retail unit and office space.
The registered building has lain empty since Barclays vacated the site back in February 2024.
It sits within the Castletown conservation area, but MNH now wants to breathe new life into the building.
The proposals include converting the ground floor into an open-plan retail unit with lobby and converting the first floor into open-plan office space with a new staff kitchen, toilets and a meeting room.
The proposals also include replacing the ground floor timber windows and door with aluminium framed windows in a similar fenestration pattern while also repairing and refurbishing the first-floor timber sash windows.
The planning statement says: ‘The proposals aim to preserve and enhance the historic character of this registered building while ensuring it has a sustainable new use that will support its long-term conservation.
‘The building occupies a prominent position within Castletown’s historic Market Square and is an important part of the town’s architectural heritage. Historically, the building has served as the former Custom House and Market Hall.
‘A battlemented parapet provides a stylised reference to the adjacent Castle Rushen.
‘Despite these changes, the building retains its prominent civic presence and historic significance as the former Custom House and Market Hall, contributing strongly to the heritage character of Market Square.’
MNH believes its plans will help bring back a prominent building into use without harming the conservation area.
The planning statement says: ‘The conversion to retail and office space reflects a sustainable approach to adaptive reuse, allowing the building to remain active and occupied while protecting its historic character.
‘The proposed refurbishment and conversion of the former Isle of Man Bank building represents a sensitive, heritage-led approach to securing the future of this registered building.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.