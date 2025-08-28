‘They could have done so much more with lit like a walk-in doctors or dentist - something to help our crumbling services. It’s disgraceful in my opinion.’
Fairfield Junior School was previously Tynwald Street School.
It merged with Ballacloan School on Demesne Road in 2013, and then closed in 2016 when staff and pupils moved into the new Henry Bloom Noble School.
Ballacloan School itself was demolished in 2023 at a reported cost of £70,000. The site was cleared as part of the Westmoreland Village scheme, with further properties in the area due to be demolished in the coming weeks.
Fairfield School had latterly been used as a base for the Salvation Army, following its departure from the Citadel until that organisation moved to new premises at Ballacottier Crescent on the Isle Of Man Business Park, which opened last year.
Contractors Manx Demolition began work on the site earlier this month.
The Department of Education Sport and Culture has been approached for confirmation on plans for the site.
Have you any memories of the Fairfield Junior School site? Share your thoughts by emailing [email protected] for potential publication in our letters page. Please include your name, address, and phone number for verification. We won’t print phone numbers or full addresses, and anonymity requests will be respected where possible.