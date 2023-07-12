Laxey’s new headteacher proved to be a major success this week, as Year 6 pupil Ollie Kennaugh took the reins for the day.

Ollie won the grand prize at last year’s school mhelliah to become ‘headteacher for the day’.

Having decided on a day out to the Fun Farm in Onchan this Tuesday, Ollie arranged for a fun filled day for the students at the school, even if he did turn up late. A school spokesperson said he had ‘blamed his PA (mum)’.

After a day of rollerblading, football, darts, slides, bouncy castles, bowling, Laser Blast and more, everyone at the school agreed Ollie made a great headteacher.

Sadly, regular head Craig Astin was back in charge on Wednesday.