Laxey’s new headteacher proved to be a major success this week, as Year 6 pupil Ollie Kennaugh took the reins for the day.
Ollie won the grand prize at last year’s school mhelliah to become ‘headteacher for the day’.
Having decided on a day out to the Fun Farm in Onchan this Tuesday, Ollie arranged for a fun filled day for the students at the school, even if he did turn up late. A school spokesperson said he had ‘blamed his PA (mum)’.
After a day of rollerblading, football, darts, slides, bouncy castles, bowling, Laser Blast and more, everyone at the school agreed Ollie made a great headteacher.
Sadly, regular head Craig Astin was back in charge on Wednesday.