The House of Keys meets today.
First MHKs will hear a Commonwealth Day message from the King.
Then they will vote for four people to become Members of the Legislative Council.
Then there is a busy question paper.
1. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chief Minister –
On which dates the Council of Ministers discussed the impact on households and businesses of the recently announced increases in electricity tariffs and th review by specialist consultants which had been carried out for the Manx Utilities Authority
2. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for the Treasury –
On what dates in the last three months discussions have been held with the Manx Utilities Authority about the losses that Authority has incurred since September 2021.
3. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for the Treasury –
What economic impact assessment has been undertaken, for both domestic and business users, in relation to the proposed increase in electricity prices.
4. The Hon. Member for Douglas East, Ms Faragher, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
What has been done since March 30, 2022, about the teaching by religious groups of transitional programmes and personal, social, health and economic education.
5. The Hon. Member for Glenfaba and Peel, Mr Crookall, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
If she will provide an update on the proposed Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics block at Queen Elizabeth II High School.
6. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
What support is provided to low income families with children studying food technology at school.
7. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Enterprise –
What engagement has been carried out since December 2022 with businesses and lenders about extending the terms of the Disruption Loan Guarantee Agreements and the Business Working Capital Loan Agreements; what the result of such engagement has been; and what action his Department intends to take as a result.
8. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture –
What planning controls are in place on the placing of LED screens with moving images at road junctions and roundabouts; and how the risk associated with such installations is assessed.
9. The Hon. Member for Douglas East, Ms Faragher, to ask the Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture –
Whether all options were explored before the decision was taken prohibit camping at Sulby Claddaghs this year; and if she will make a statement.
10. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
How many driving tests have been carried out in each of the last three years; and what the failure rate has been.
11. The Hon. Member for Glenfaba Peel, Mr Crookall, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
If he will make a statement about the Peel marina silt.
12. The Hon. Member for Glenfaba Peel, Mr Crookall, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
Whether he considers the Douglas Promenade Scheme complete; how much it has cost; and if he will make a statement.
13. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Chair of the Housing and Communities Board –
What impact the UK Supreme Court decision in Rakusen v Jepsen [2023] UKSC 9 will have on the Island's rental sector.
14. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority –
How often electricity tariffs will be reviewed; and whether any drop in wholesale gas prices will be reflected in mid-year reductions in consumer tariffs.
15. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority –
What independent advice was received before March 6, 2023, announcement about electricity tariffs.
16. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
Why full details of the scope and timeframe for the investigation into the curriculum and teaching of Relationships and Sex Education have not been published.
Then Mr Ashford will move that the Tynwald resolution of February21 2023 arising from recommendations of the First Report of Tynwald Standing Orders Committee for the Session 2022-2023 be noted and lists a number of amendments.
There is one piece of legislation, the Second Reading for the Income Tax Bill 2023