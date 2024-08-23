Onchan commissioner Fenella Logan has decided to step down from her role within the local authority.
Ms Logan stated that when she was elected in 2021 she had ‘time and energy’ to dedicate to the role, but decided this is no longer the case.
She added that she wants to spend her free time with her family, and has missed public meetings since the local authority’s Annual General Meeting.
Ms Logan says she’s ‘saddened’ to depart and leave ‘unfinished’ aspirations, but hopes to go back to politics in ‘a few years’.
She said: ‘I believe in giving my all to any project I undertake, and unfortunately, I can no longer do that in this role.
‘I have missed the public meetings since the AGM, and it’s become clear that I no longer have the capacity to fulfill the responsibilities of the position as it deserves.
‘I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff who keep our parish thriving. It has been a privilege to learn from you and to gain a deeper understanding of how our island’s local government operates.’
Ms Logan also served as the president of the Isle of Man Municipal Association, being appointed shortly after becoming a commissioner in July 2021.
She continued: ‘To those that I have met along the way, particularly those from the Municipal Association, it was a pleasure being involved and while I’m saddened to depart, leaving unfinished aspirations, I remain hopeful for future connections.
‘Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout the years. While I am stepping back from politics for now, I hope to return one day - perhaps in a few years.’