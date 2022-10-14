Onchan post box to be returned to gold
A controversial decision to repaint an Onchan post box has been reversed after public feedback against the move.
The post box outside the village’s post office had been painted gold to mark cyclist Peter Kennaugh’s gold medal-winning performance at the 2012 Olympics.
However, the Post Office made a decision recently to repaint the box in the traditional red colour.
A statement from the Post Office said: ‘We have reviewed the public feedback regarding the decision to paint the Kirk Onchan post box back to its traditional red colour and are happy to advise we will reinstate it gold.’
Simon Kneen, chief executive of Isle of Man Post Office, added: ‘Our decision had been to return the post box back to its uniform colour 10 years after painting it gold. However the disappointment of many is clear and we are happy to listen to customers and return the box gold.’
Mr Kneen added: ‘Prior to repainting the box red, we did speak to the Kennaugh family and out of courtesy had informed Onchan District Commissioners and the sub postmaster of Onchan Post Office. We hope Mr Kennaugh and his family and our customers will be pleased with our decision to return the box gold.’
