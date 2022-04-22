One of island’s last Burma vet marks 100th birthday

A reception has been held at Government House to celebrate the birthday of James Fenton, one of the island’s last veteran of the Second World War’s Burma campaign.

The former Royal Artillery soldier said that it felt ‘absolutely amazing’ to have reached the age.

The surprise party, celebrated with friends, was hosted by Lieutenant Governor and fellow British Army veteran Sir John Lorimer, who paid tribute to his ‘extraordinary’ achievements during the war.

Mr Fenton has been an active member of the island branch of the Burma Star organisation, often laying wreaths at the Burma Star Memorial in St John’s.

Such organisations have existed throughout the UK for veterans of the campaign – with the island having been a home to a number of them.

Mr Fenton wrote a book on his time in the army during the Second World War, consisting of all of the 440 letters he wrote home and some drawings he made while fighting in Asia.

The proceeds go to the Cystic Fibrosis trust.

It was titled ‘The Forgotten Army’ – so called because the Burma campaign was often overlooked by the press during the post-war years, with the fourteenth army remaining in obscurity compared to those that fought in the European theatre.

During the war, Mr Fenton also developed a passion for art and photography, sending his paintings and photographs home along with letters to his parents.