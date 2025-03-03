The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called to a road traffic collision in Laxey on Sunday afternoon.
Its critical care team was activated at 1.32pm, with two paramedics and a doctor on board the aircraft.
They arrived on the Isle of Man at 2.15pm and worked alongside the Isle of Man Ambulance Service (IMAS) to assess and treat a patient at the scene.
The patient was then transported to Noble’s Hospital by an IMAS road crew, accompanied by the GNAAS team.
The incident was one of 12 that the air ambulance responded to over the weekend across the United Kingdom.
No further details about the patient’s condition or the incident in Laxey have been released.