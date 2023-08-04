The ‘One World Charity Challenge’ is at risk of ending due to its lack of a sponsor.
The scheme, which is aimed at year 12 students (aged 16 and 17), aims to engage young people in learning about international development through charity work and has been running for the last 16 years.
Working in small teams, students develop their learning over the course of six months and are tasked with producing a lively multimedia presentation about their chosen charity and the impact that it has on other people’s lives.
After a round of in-school heats, the winning teams then go on to perform at a grand inter-school final in front of a live audience.
Cash prizes are given to the charities represented by the students, depending on how far in the competition they progress.
A spokesperson from the One World Centre says: ‘More than 2,000 students have so far benefited from participation, improving their research, critical thinking, teamwork and presentation skills as well as their knowledge of global issues and inequalities.
‘Unique to the Isle of Man, the One World Charity Challenge also provides local students with something different to talk about in their university and work applications.
‘The programme has previously been generously supported by local philanthropists and, in total, more than £330,000 has been distributed to charities represented by students since the project began.’
Wendy Shimmin, the One World Centre co-ordinator, said: ‘Like many other charities, we are currently facing many funding challenges, but this is a flagship programme and it would be a huge shame to lose it on so many levels.
‘We are hoping there may be some likeminded individuals or businesses out there who can see the value of helping our young people learn about the wider world and become good global citizens, and who would be willing to fund the 2023-2024 programme or even beyond.’