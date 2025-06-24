An online petition calling for cyclists to be banned from the Mountain Road has attracted over 200 signatures.
The petition, launched on change.org by Douglas resident Lee Smith, argues that pedal bikes should not be allowed on the high-speed route between Douglas and Ramsey due to safety concerns.
So far, it has gained 214 supporters.
Mr Smith describes the road, known for its sweeping bends, rapid weather changes and derestricted speed limit, as ‘very dangerous’ for cyclists and motorists alike.
He said: ‘Having lived in Douglas for years and travelled frequently between Douglas and Ramsey, I’ve witnessed the issues firsthand.
‘When cyclists use this road, the risk factors multiply, leading to serious safety concerns.’
Cycling is currently only prohibited on the Mountain Road during TT and Manx Grand Prix.
According to the petition, the presence of cyclists causes traffic to back up and increases the likelihood of collisions, particularly in areas with poor visibility.
Mr Smith claims that near misses are common and warns of potential fatal outcomes.
He points to research from the Transportation Research Board, which highlights the dangers cyclists face on roads with speed limits exceeding 50mph. He adds that the Mountain Road, with its lack of a speed limit, far surpasses that threshold.
‘While the Mountain Road is undeniably scenic,’ he added, ‘safety must come before aesthetic enjoyment.
‘There are safer alternatives such as the coast road that still offer beautiful views.’
The petition urges local authorities to introduce a ban on cyclists using the Mountain Road in order to reduce risk and ease traffic flow.
‘The goal is not to stop people cycling,’ said Mr Smith, ‘but to encourage it in safer, more suitable areas.’