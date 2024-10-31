The Barbary North Coast has announced that it will finally be opening its doors next week in the former Royal George pub in Ramsey.
The restaurant, which is the third to open after the Barbary Coast in Douglas and the Barbary West Coast in Peel, will open its doors at 5pm on Monday, November 4.
In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson from the restaurant said: ‘No more teasers to be seen here as we finally have an opening date to share with you all!
‘So, without further ado, our doors will be opening for the very first time in the mighty north this coming Monday (November 4) from 5pm!
‘Don't delay, book your table today by visiting www.barbarycoast.im, select “Ramsey” and be amongst some of the first to have a Barbary experience in the North Coast.
‘Thank you all once again for your patience. We've finally made it and we look forward to welcoming you all!’