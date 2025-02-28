The island was badly hit by Storm Darragh in December and Storm Eowyn in January which brought down hundreds of trees in glens, plantations and roadsides. Wind speeds reached 80mph, leaving homes without power and roads blocked.
Archallagan will remain closed while the forestry operation begins on Monday with no end date announced.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture said: ‘Forestry operations to clear the storm damage at Archallagan Plantation start next week.
‘The use of large and specialised vehicles such as harvesters, forwarders and timber lorries will make the area hazardous, so the woodland will remain closed to the public until the work is completed. Please do not enter the Plantation. Thank you for your cooperation.’
The glens which remain closed are Glen Helen, Molly Quirk’s Glen, and Tholt-y-Will Glen.
At Colby Glen, the lower entrance remains closed while at Dhoon Glen there is no access to the beach via the lower part. At Groudle Glen there is no access to the viaduct from Whitebridge Road.
Final inspections are taking place at Elfin Glen and Lhergy Frissel before being reopened. All other glens are now fully open.
Both Conrhenny Community Woodland and South Barrule Forest are open with some restrictions. All other plantations are open.
Earlier this month DEFA announced a major harvesting operation was set to commence across the Isle of Man’s plantations, marking a significant step towards opening a new export market for Manx timber.
The operation at Archallagan is the first step in the initiative which will see the removal of a large number of trees from plantations.
DEFA say the operation is a vital component of the island’s commercial forestry activities and includes the clearance of thousands of trees felled by recent storms.
The aftermath of Storm Ewoyn, described as one of the worst storms to hit the island in recent memory, is still being dealt several weeks later.
Replanting efforts will commence soon after the harvesting, incorporating a mix of commercial conifers and broadleaf trees.
Government say this strategy aims to enhance biodiversity while ensuring long-term environmental benefits.
During the operation, mountain biking and walking trails within the affected plantations will be temporarily closed for safety reasons.
DEFA add that wildlife will be closely monitored throughout to ensure minimal impact on local biodiversity.
Earlier in February, DEFA Minister Clare Barber said: ‘Capitalising on new markets for Manx timber supports the long-term viability of our plantations, reinforcing their role as a sustainable commercial crop.
‘Understandably, the work will have a visual impact on the landscape, however it is necessary to ensure that future generations will still be able to use our outdoor spaces for recreation.
‘Over time we will see these spaces gradually regenerate, and continue to provide valuable timber resources and spaces to explore for people in the island.’