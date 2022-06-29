Opinion: What really makes a good pub?

Student journalist Tom Curphey, aged 20, shares his views about something close to his heart – pubs

After last week’s announcement that Ramsey’s Trafalgar pub has been awarded Isle of Man CAMRA Pub of the year, I wanted to attempt to give a young person’s perspective on what makes a good pub.

To determine the ‘pub of the year’, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) use a pub scoring round and look at different criteria, but a big part of their ranking order comes from the selection of real ale that is on offer in each establishment.

While I do think that choice of ale should be taken into consideration, I don’t believe it should have a significant impact in determining which out of our over 80 pubs is the best in that given year.

The idea that ‘pub of the year’ is decided by an organisation that solely focuses on ales doesn’t sit right with me.

What about other extremely important factors that make people go to certain pubs?

This is no disrespect to CAMRA, or the Trafalgar, as this is my views as a 20-year-old student and lager drinker compared to CAMRA’s perhaps older audience with different tastes, but I do think that the great Manx public should decide the real ‘pub of the year’.

I recall in early 2021 Outlier Distilling Company ran a ‘best boozer on the island’ competition on Twitter, allowing people to vote on their favourite pub. The Ginger Hall came out on top.

This, although limited to those on Twitter, is a much more accurate way of deciding which pub is the best.

Describing what your ideal pub looks like can be difficult, because it often can just feel right when you walk in.

A bit like when I first walked into the Albert Hotel in Port St Mary. Homely, welcoming and upbeat.

Seating arrangement and layout can make or break a pub, I feel it needs to be comfortable, relaxing and have a degree of homeliness.

Without that, it won’t draw you back.

Obvious things such as cleanliness, staff politeness and a good, reasonably priced, range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are all key.

Amenities such as a jukebox, a pool table and a darts board all do add to a proper pub atmosphere.

Character is a word often thrown around when discussing pubs, but we’re fortunate on the island to have boozers with plenty of stories and history.

A sense of personality and quirkiness is what I feel makes a good pub. Ensuring that the over 80 pubs on the island remain unique in their own distinct way whilst keeping their identity should be a priority for our great island. Someone tell that to Heron and Brearley.