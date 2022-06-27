Ramsey pub named best on the island

The Trafalgar Hotel in Ramsey has been awarded the Isle of Man CAMRA Pub of the year award for 2022

The long-standing competition, run by the Campaign for Real Ale, is an annual award and each year every real ale outfit in the island is entered in to the competition.

CAMRA members select a shortlist, and then a pub scoring round determines which public house comes out on top.

Criteria looked at in the pub scoring round is service, welcome, style and decor, and quality of real ale offered.

The Trafalgar will now go on to represent the Isle of Man in the next round of the competition, competing against the best of Cumbria and Lancashire pubs, all put forward by the respective county CAMRA groups.