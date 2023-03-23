‘Yellow labels are not advertised but can appear on any food, at any time, in any supermarket. Some days, hundreds of items will be on offer. At Gander, we believe that no food which could be safely eaten should go to waste. All supermarkets say reducing waste is a priority, but many aren’t following through on this. In fact, a savvy shopper can achieve significant savings, without sacrificing on taste or on being able to feed their family in a versatile way.