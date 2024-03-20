The Isle of Man’s Graduate and Young Professional Fair is back for 2024!
And once again, the event will showcase a variety of exciting employment opportunities to over three hundred young people.
Aimed at helping graduates and young professionals find their dream career in the island, the fair, sponsored by Zurich on the Isle of Man, will take place at the Comis Golf Club on March 27.
Now in its fourth year and hosted by Locate Isle of Man, part of the government’s Department for Enterprise, the event will shine a light on the broad and diverse employment opportunities available for individuals living in the Isle of Man, and those who may be considering relocating or returning to the island.
Showcasing 55 employers and attracting more than 300 young people including school leavers, sixth form and degree students based on and off-island, organisers say the event will provide a mix of inspiring panel sessions, career-ready workshops and the opportunity to meet business representatives and employers from a wide range of industry sectors including technology, finance and professional services, manufacturing and engineering, construction, biotech, hospitality and healthcare, as well as a number of the Island’s recruitment agencies.
Panel discussions will give those who attend an insight into the skills in demand, emerging roles of tomorrow and the benefits of living and working in the Isle of Man.Those who attend will also receive practical advice and tips relating to CV development, personal branding and employability skills, as well as strategies for successful job hunting in today’s competitive market.
Following the 2023 event, 78% of attendee respondents, said they were more aware of the opportunities available in the Isle of Man, with 50% of respondents confirming they were more likely to seek permanent employment in the Isle of Man.
Karen Mercer, Head of HR for Zurich Isle of Man, headline sponsor for this year’s event, said: ‘As the [Media Isle of Man] Awards for Excellence’s Employer of the Year 2022, we are hugely passionate about developing talent and providing an excellent range of benefits for our valued employees.
‘We’re thrilled to be the headline sponsor for the Isle of Man Graduate and Young Professional Fair in 2024 and look forward to meeting and speaking with attendees this month.
’Attracting graduates and young professionals to consider relocating or returning home to the Isle of Man, while also retaining students currently studying in the island, is an important part of Locate’s ongoing strategy and essential to addressing the skills gaps in the Isle of Man.
To date, over 20 hires have been made as a direct result of businesses meeting attendees at last year’s event, and there has been continued interest with 244 graduates applying for vacancies in the healthcare and education sectors from the UK.