An optimistic eBay user is trying to sell a Manx £2 coin for almost £20,000.
The coins were minted to mark the Commonwealth Youth Games being held on the Isle of Man with ‘Tosha’ meaning ‘first’ in Manx.
And while they can certainly attract a useful sum, it seems asking for £20,000 is a bit steep. The coins was put up for auction on Monday evening and so far there have been no bids.
Last year another Tosha the Cat coin sold for £236.74 on eBay.
Ben Mason got the 2011 Isle of Man Commonwealth Youth Games coin as change from a £5 note, and after noticing the image of Tosha the cat on it, he decided to do some research.
After looking on eBay Mr Mason, of Royton in Greater Manchester, discovered he could sell the coin for a substantial amount of money. A similar coin is up for sale on eBay for as high as £400.
A bidding war between two anonymous ebay accounts put it up to £190 within an hour of it being up on eBay. Then in the last hour, after further bids, a bid for £236.74 proved successful.
Last year, local coin dealer Paul Quayle told Isle of Man Today he believes the £236.74 is ‘almost a bargain’ for this particular coin.
He said: ‘Whoever got the coin for £236 did well. That’s quite a reasonable price for that particular coin.
‘One in a plastic presentation case sold for £360 on eBay and they often make over £300, so a coin under £250 is almost a bargain.’
Mr Quayle, from Onchan, recalls selling the coin himself in 2011, but for a lot less money, and believes that was around the time that the value of collectable Manx coins started to rise.