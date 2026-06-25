The Isle of Man Government is currently seeking views on the subject of livestock worrying, and a public consultation is open for submissions until July 3.
There is likely to be a divergence of opinion between the owners of livestock and those people who consider themselves to be responsible dog owners and who do not want further restrictions to be placed on them when they take their dog for a walk in the countryside.
Even an ambivalent observer would have to agree that dog attacks on livestock are extremely distressing for the animals being attacked, usually sheep, and that a painful and protracted death is not what anyone would want for an animal.
And these attacks seem to be a regular occurrence that shows no sign of abating both here in the island and in the UK, causing livestock owners emotional as well as financial stress.
The National Sheep Association’s research suggests that most sheep worrying incidents are carried out by single dogs whose owners assume that their pet will not attack livestock, or cause damage if it does.
Laws have recently been tightened in the UK, where the courts now have the ability to sanction owners with unlimited fines in England (and up to £40,000 and 12 months in prison in Scotland); the police have powers to seize and detain a dog they believe to have worried livestock and carry out DNA tests; and there are clearer expectations for dog control.
Perhaps the most draconian element of the new English legislation is the power it gives the police to ‘dispose’ of a dog after seven days.
In the Isle of Man, the Dogs Act 1990 provides the legislative framework for any prosecutions – but does it meet modern needs and expectations? It defines livestock worrying as occurring where any dog is found straying, or not under control, on agricultural land and that it is, or has been, worrying livestock on that land.
It limits the offence as one that occurs only on agricultural land (arable, meadow or grazing land, allotments, nurseries or orchards), and it carries a maximum penalty of up to £5,000. Under the current law, police may only seize a dog in specific circumstances, and they cannot obtain warrants specifically to enter and inspect domestic premises.
Police can only seize a dog when it is actually on agricultural land and ‘caught in the act’, and so if a sheep escapes onto an adjacent road, for example, and is still being attacked this isn’t covered by the law.
Another clear limitation with the current law is that it does not provide for veterinary examinations or DNA sampling to be part of evidence gathering. There are also no legal requirements for dogs to be on leads around livestock.
Livestock includes sheep, cattle, goats and pigs – the sort of animals you might expect to find on a farm - but it also includes poultry and equines. Technically, under the current law, if a dog attacks hens being kept in an owner’s garden, or a horse being exercised on a bridle path, this isn’t classed as livestock worrying.
By issuing a public consultation, the Isle of Man Government is seeking to balance the interests of livestock keepers, dog owners, land managers and the wider community, and so it is important for as many people as possible to contribute their views and opinions.
The consultation can be completed online at www.consult.gov.im/environment-food-and-agriculture/livestock-worrying-consultation, and paper copies can be obtained by calling 685844.
In the government’s words: ‘The Isle of Man has a strong culture of responsible dog ownership, and our agricultural sector plays an essential role in supporting the island’s economy, landscape and environment. [The Public’s] views will help inform decisions about whether and how legislation may be strengthened to ensure that it is fair, proportionate and effective for the island’.
So, have you say!