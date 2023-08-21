Peel’s Orran Smith is set to run 330km in Italy next month whilst raising money for local charity Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man.
Regarded as one of the toughest races in the world, the Tor des Géants, with 24,000m of ascent and descent stretching 330km distance.
Whilst competitors have to complete the race under 150 hours, (just over six days), they will be running all day and all night and through all kinds of weather.
Orran will decide how long to rest for and when to take on board water and food.
With no support cars, he will rely on food and ‘life’ stations along the route where competitors can rest, and eat or drink.
Yet this isn’t the first time Orran has undertaken an ultra-competition,
Earlier this year he competed in the Winter Ultramarathon, a 431km challenge where he raised funds for the MS Society, .
The Tor des Géants race, which involves running more than 200 miles in the mountainous areas of Donnas in northern Italy near the French and Swiss borders.
‘Completing the Spine winter race back in January and raising an amazing amount of funds for a local charity at the same time thoroughly inspired me to push my limits even further.
‘Looking back on my time during the event, the feelings of hopelessness, dismay and desolation with no escape made me realize that many people are living with those feelings day to day.
‘Unlike me they didn’t put themselves in horrific, challenging circumstances in order to reach those emotions.
He added: ‘I have chosen Cruse as my charity this time as bereavement and grief is sadly something that everyone will experience at some point in their life.
‘I have seen the impact of loss and the support that cruse offers is something that many people can benefit from.
‘I am much more compassionate and have changed my perspective over the last few years so to use my running to help raise funds for a very worthwhile cause means a lot to me.’
Chief executive of Cruse Bereavement Support, Mary Doyle, said: ‘As a charity we are grateful to anyone that supports us. This is a gritty, tough event and we would like to thank Orran for all his endeavours for us.
‘I have chatted with Orran and am very touched by his empathy to make a difference to our small community.’
To donate to Cruse you can visit justgiving, Orran Smith is fundraising for Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man.