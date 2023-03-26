Introducing the first of our new series ‘Young Farmer of the Month.
Name: Tom Cain
Age: 20 years old
Occupation: Joiner/Farmer
How did you get into Young Farmers: My family have been in Young Farmers for years so they started taking me to it as soon as I was old enough
Cattle or sheep: Cattle
Favourite IoM Creameries Cheese: Mild Cheddar
Favourite Young Farmers Event: The field day
Challenges you feel are facing Manx Agriculture: The main challenges will be the costs of things, fertiliser and feed has already gone through the roof in the last year or so, also with being on an island it’s an extra cost getting stuff over, for a smaller return than the mainland is getting.
Describe the Young Farmers in three words: Good nights out