All the sessions were fully booked for this year’s Kidding Chaos event at the Isle of Man Goat Farm in Kirk Michael which saw lots of families enjoying the rare opportunity to see goats and their kids up close, even close enough for a cuddle.
But this year’s event was not actually intended to happen as farmer Clare Lewis explains: ‘We were not meant to be opening this spring, as we planned a very quiet year, a bit of down time for us and the herd.
‘But on November 2 last year a couple of young billy goats escaped and got in with the main herd. The rest is history and we were running Kidding Chaos once more!’
Clare goes on: ‘Only eight goats have kidded this year. But it’s plenty for the sessions because we keep them small with usually 20 to 22 in a group.’
Clare and partner Mike Walker run a herd of mostly Anglo Nubian goats, which are prized for their milk. It’s high butterfat content make it especially valuable for cheesemaking, which Isle of Man Goat Farm is known for.
• Although fully booked for Kidding Chaos all this week Isle of Man Goat Farm is taking bookings for educational farm tours.
‘The tours, which are supported by DEFA, are open to any groups such as nurseries, Scouts, Women’s Institutes, special needs groups, school groups, retirement groups, etc. They are also taking bookings for children’s parties.