Neighbours fear their homes could be demolished as part of a potential plan they say has come out of the blue to develop Jurby airfield as the island’s new national airport.
They say the Department of Infrastructure’s suggestion to replace Ronaldsway has flown under the radar and rezoning to expand the runway at Jurby introduced into the draft Area Plan without proper consultation.
At least three homes stand in the way of the runway expansion.
The government insists there are no proposals at this stage and the DoI is simply seeking to safeguard the area around the current airfield to ensure no development is allowed that could get in the way of its future use as a national airport should that be required.
But residents of the homes affected say even at this stage, property values could fall and homes become more difficult to sell.
Jurby Parish Commissioners is to hold a public meeting on August 12 at Jurby Parish Hall to discuss the airfield plans.
Airport director Gary Cobb and both constituency MHKs, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan and Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston have been invited to attend the meeting, which starts at 7pm.
Among those homeowners affected is Vicki Wade. She and husband Steve moved into their Manx cottage, complete with 20 acres of land, 18 months ago as a renovation project.
She said: ‘I don’t understand how it got this far without any consultation with affected parties. It just dropped out of nowhere. I don’t think the Cabinet Office has followed due process. It just seems to have been extremely badly handled and the communication has been dire.’
A map submitted for the draft area plan public inquiry shows Jurby airfield being extended across Summer Hill Road to the east. Three houses would have to be demolished to make way for the runway extension.
But Mrs Wade believes many more properties would be affected if you take into account the land required for the expanded perimeter
Compliance officer Vicki said it would leave people ‘seriously out of pocket’ if property values fall and owners can’t sell their homes. She said if homes were compulsorily purchased the price paid would be based on property values at the time the development was given the go-ahead.
And she added: ‘Where’s the money coming for this, another possible hare-brained scheme?’
In a position statement on the draft area plan, submitted on June 28 this year, the Cabinet Office stated: ‘Although this is currently not a commercial airport it is desirable in the long-term to protect it for future use as a national airport should it be required.
‘No development should be allowed in this area which would permanently prejudice Jurby Airfield as a national airport in the future.’
The airports division says development at Ronaldsway is constrained by the size of the site and is at risk from rising sea levels.