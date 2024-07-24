A disqualified driver who rode a motorbike after drinking and rode away from police has admitted five offences.
Ashley Robert Gardner pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, and having no driving licence or insurance.
The 26-year-old will be sentenced on August 13 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary were on patrol in Colby on July 8, at 4.30pm.
They saw Gardner, who lives at Ronague Road in Castletown, riding a Honda CBF125 motorbike and heading towards Colby Glen.
This was despite Gardener being handed a three-year driving ban in June this year.
The bike was described as being ‘out of control’ and swerving all over the road.
Police officers caught up with Gardner at Cronk Y Thatcher where he had fallen off the bike and was picking it up.
They told him to stop but he continued trying to start the motorbike, revving loudly.
The bike then rolled back and hit the police vehicle, before Gardner sped-off on the vehicle, riding on the wrong side of the road.
Police followed and then found the bike on its side at Cronk Cullyn.
Gardner was trying to climb over a wall but was arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, he failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 40, above the legal limit of 35.
The court heard that the results of a drug wipe test are awaited, having been sent to the UK, but the estimated turnaround time is five months.
The case was adjourned until August 13, to allow time for the prosecution to make a decision on the drug wipe test charge.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded in custody.