There has been outrage after reports John Lennon Airport is closing the Patient Quiet Room that provided much-needed comfort for Manx people receiving treatment in the UK.
Carole Male, the vice chair of Mannin Cancers, has posted on several Facebook pages to explain how the airport is turning the quiet room into more retail space.
In her post she says: ‘We’re devastated about the news that John Lennon Airport Liverpool have arbitrarily decided to close down our Patient Quiet Room there to use for more retail space .
‘One of Liverpool John Lennon busiest routes is to the Isle of Man, with many patients flying over from the island to Liverpool for medical treatment and hospital appointments.
‘In partnership with the trustees of the Isle of Man Breast Cancer Support Charity, the airport has created a fully-equipped ‘Quiet Space’ in the departure lounge, with comfortable seating options, flight information screens and a television for passengers returning home after treatment.’
Ms Male goes on to explain just how vital the space has been for patients returning to the island after a gruelling operation or treatment.
She said: ‘This space has been extremely popular with patients travelling for medical treatment, making a huge difference for them in terms of comfort and peace of mind, knowing that they can travel through hassle-free, confident that the journey will not cause too much stress or worry.
‘Not anymore! They plan on closing it soon. Our charity are finding it difficult to believe.
‘The new Commercial Director has new plans which don’t give any thought at all to our patients. Oh, we were offered four seats in an area in a public lounge instead!’
A number of MHKs have responded to offer their support to the charity and see what can be done.
Others have reacted with anger to the news.
One person said: ‘This is absolutely shocking news. We need to fight this. So much time and effort has gone into planning this to make patients comfortable.
‘The Government has now got to stand up and be counted for those suffering patients and not just leave it to the charities that work unbelievably hard to achieve this fantastic room.’
Another added: ‘After so much hard work and the benefit it brings to so many people, this is just disgusting. Liverpool has more than enough retail space before you get to the airport without taking this.’
Media IoM has contacted Liverpool John Lennon Airport for a comment.