The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Overcast today with occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Light west or southwest wind and a maximum temperature of 9°C.
Mainly dry but largely cloudy tomorrow with outbreaks of rain arriving through the evening. Fresh to strong southwest wind and a top temperature up to 10°C.
Sunrise: 8:13am Today Sunset: 4:51pm Today
Outlook
Dry but cloudy on Monday but outbreaks of rain will arrive later in the afternoon. Fresh to strong westerly wind decreasing through the morning, highest temperature 9°C.