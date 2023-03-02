The government has performed a U-turn on its decision to stop overnight camping at the Sluby Claddagh for TT.
The decision comes after last night's (March 1) public meeting at the Sulby Glen Hotel which was attended by minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, Clare Barber MHK, and local MHKs, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan and Tim Johnston.
A government spokesperson said: 'Following Wednesday's public meeting and consultation with local MHKs, overnight stays at the Sulby Claddagh will permitted during the busy TT period.
'The interim solution will be put in place to help address the concerns of some residents, local business owners and MHKs and support local retailers and hospitality businesses.
'It means people should be able to stay overnight in a tent, or motorhome, between May 22 to June 18, and further details will be announced in due course.
'Further work will also be undertaken to seek to provide a financially viable solution for the whole summer season.'
The DEFA will put out a public consultation 'in the coming weeks' to gain a wider perspective of the issue and the public's view on it.