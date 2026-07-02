One of the Isle of Man's longest-established restaurants, La Mona Lisa in Laxey, is entering a new chapter after announcing a change in leadership.
Conor and Bernie Sullivan, who have owned the restaurant for the past 22 years, have confirmed they are stepping back from the day-to-day running of the business.
Responsibility for the restaurant will now pass to long-serving team member Emma Morter and head chef Garret Brentley, who will take over its day-to-day management.
'La Mona Lisa really is a focal point in the village,' Bernie said.
'We've celebrated births, marriages, lives and deaths and had the honour of hosting the Laxey School's leavers' do for decades.
'It's been a real honour to be such a part of so many lives.'