An abandoned property has been sold at public auction.
Number 11 Lhon Dhoo Close in Onchan was sold on the instructions of the Coroner over debts of around £50,000.
There was so much interest that people couldn’t fit into the lounge and the auction was held at the front of the property.
In the end there were five bidders and the two-bedroom end of terrace property ultimately sold for £190,000.
Ahead of the auction on July 15, a number of open-house viewings had been organised by estate agents DeanWood who handled the sale on behalf of the Coroner.
Managing director David Dean said: ‘There was a great interest - there were so many people we couldn’t do the auction in the lounge and we did it at the front of the house.’
Mr Dean said the price achieved was a reflection of the property market at the level, with not many two-bedroom homes available.
The house, which is located just off Hillberry Road, was sold on the instruction of the Coroner of Middle Kelly Anne Sloan and follows repossession proceedings.
A notice on the window, dated May 8, stated that believing the property to be abandoned, the Coroner had taken possession and delivered it up to Barclays Bank.
The house does need some work carried out - particularly to the kitchen, and also the small bathroom which is in clear need of modernisation.
There was no reserve price on the property which was built by McArds in the late 1970s as a first-time buyer’s home.
The £50,000 debt attached to it comprises both mortgage and rates arrears.
Any surplus after payment of costs and debts will return to the previous owners.
The successful bidder at the auction had to pay the Coroner a deposit of £10,000 immediately in part payment of the house purchase - and pay the balance by August 12 or earlier.