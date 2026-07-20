Police are appealing for information after a collision involving two motorcycles and a minibus transporting children to school on the Mountain Road.
The incident happened around midday on Friday, July 17, with reports of a small number of pupils taken to Noble’s Hospital as a precaution following the crash.
The minibus involved was one of Ramsey Grammar School’s Specialist Provision Centres (SPC) vehicles, Isle of Man Today understands.
Emergency services were called to the A18 Mountain Road at around midday, with the road closed between the Bungalow and Lheaney Road, Ramsey, while the incident was dealt with.
Police said the collision involved two motorcycles and a minibus transporting children to school.
A number of emergency service partners attended, and all staff and pupils were assessed at the roadside before some children were taken to Noble’s Hospital for further checks.
The group had reportedly been returning from an off-site activity when the collision occurred.
Ramsey Grammar School is continuing to provide support to staff and students affected.
The road was reopened later on Friday afternoon.
An Isle of Man Constabulary spokesperson said on Monday afternoon: ‘At approximately midday on Friday, July 17, police attended a Road Traffic Collision on the A18 Mountain Road involving two motorcycles and a minibus transporting children to school, alongside partner agencies.
‘If you were travelling on the A18 Mountain Road between 11.50am and 12.10pm on Friday and have not yet spoken with police, and have information or dashcam footage that may assist our investigation, please contact the Roads Policing Unit through Police Headquarters on 631212, quoting reference 97/4592/26.
‘Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’