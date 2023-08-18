David said: ‘In one of the stages we had planned to swim from Port Erin to Niarbyl, which is quite a long swim, but when we set off, there was a big swell, and a westerly wind.We decided we had to bail out at Fleshwick bay, which was 4.5km. The weather was so rough, and I was really feeling quite sick during that, I think that was my toughest stage.