Pair’s 400km challenge runs up £3,400 in donations
Friends Stephen Schuster and Steven Ferrario have raised £3,400 by running 10 kilometres every day for 40 days.
The idea came about after they missed out on the random ballot to compete in this year’s London Marathon but still wanted to set themselves a different challenge and in doing so, raise money for charity.
The pair raised funds for mental health charity, Isle Listen, Foxdale Primary School, where their children are pupils, and Friends of Foxdale School (FoFS).
The duo presented a cheque for £1,700 to Isle Listen and £850 each to both Foxdale PS and FoFS recently.
They started the challenge on June 22 and their last run was on July 31.
After this, they had already planned to complete the Isle of Man half-marathon on August 14, but the ‘No Rest for the Wicked’ challenge caught their eye. The event features six races in six days across the island, starting with the half or full marathon.
This also includes the Peel Hill Race, Ramsey’s Northern 10km race, the Killer Mile, the Foxdale six-mile road race and the Peel Heritage Trail Run.
‘Ste and Ste’ saw this as another opportunity to raise further money for their causes.
Mr Schuster said: ‘We received incredible support from both family and friends and raised an impressive £3,400,00, smashing our original £1,000 target.’
