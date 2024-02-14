A Douglas cafe is spreading some love and sweetness this Valentine’s Day.
Nestled in Castle Street, Gourmet Shakes Isle of Man is offering free pancakes all day today while stocks last.
Passersby will do well to resist the aroma of freshly-made pancakes that will likely fly out of the pans.
Yesterday (Tuesday) was the annual celebration of Pancake Day enjoyed by many across the world in the lead up to Easter.
Traditionally Pancake Day, which falls on Shrove Tuesday, is the last day on which those who take part in Lent can enjoy richer, unhealthier foods before abstaining for 40 days.
So this Valentine’s Day (today), whether you enjoy crepe-style pancakes or the fluffy variations, let Gourmet Shakes Isle of Man get the eggs, butter, sugar and lemon juice at the ready along with a wide array of toppings and dig in to a free delightful treat.
The popular cafe offers shakes, burgers, loaded fries and full English breakfasts for those looking for more this lunch time than a complimentary pancake.