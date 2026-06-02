More than £100,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours to support TT competitor Maria Costello MBE after she was left paralysed following a crash during qualifying week.
A fundraising campaign launched on Monday has already attracted donations totalling £113,274, with supporters from across the motorcycling community rallying behind the Northampton racer as she begins what is expected to be a lengthy recovery.
Costello and passenger Shaun Parker were injured when their LCR Honda sidecar outfit crashed after striking a hare near Brandish Corner during qualifying on Tuesday evening. The incident led to the session being red-flagged.
Both were initially treated on the Isle of Man before being airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool for further assessment and specialist care.
The extent of Costello's injuries has since been revealed.
She is currently paralysed from the T5/T6 level down and suffered a broken back involving the T5 and T6 vertebrae, a broken arm, multiple broken ribs, a large Grade 4 liver laceration, a broken nose, broken eye socket, lacerations between her eyes and a broken sternum.
A spokesperson for her team said the injuries would have a profound and lasting impact on her life.
They said: ‘One thing that is clear from Maria's injuries is that this will have a lifelong impact on her, not just preventing and affecting a return to sport but impacting Maria's every day life.
‘Maria will need to adapt almost all aspects of her life.
‘After a life of giving everything to a sport she loves, she will now turn that determination to recovery and recuperation.’
The team said Costello is likely to require significant home adaptations, specialist equipment and ongoing rehabilitation.
‘Maria will need further surgery over the coming weeks and months and require specialist rehab and physio support,’ the spokesperson added.
‘Maria is beyond determined to bounce back and apply every ounce of focus to being back as well as possible.’
Meanwhile, Parker provided an update from his hospital bed on Sunday, revealing he had suffered a broken foot, ribs, clavicle, jaw, ankle and knee, as well as a collapsed lung and blurred vision.
Despite the severity of his injuries, he reassured supporters by posting: ‘I'm doing okay.’
The fundraising campaign has a target of £200,000 and donations continue to pour in from well-wishers across the world of motorcycle racing.