Work continued to be enjoyable, and Kathleen’s letters bubbled with pleasant workplace scenarios. ’We have plenty of fun in the Ops room – especially as the Wren officer is away on sick leave – things are very free and easy and I’m completely at home here. I don’t think Whitey [Lt Whiteaker] is used to working with Wrens – he doesn’t boss me around as I have been accustomed to by other members of the Navy. Then again, he has no grounds for being at all uppish as he is definitely from the ranks. Work is interesting, and time flies by. It’s amazing what youngsters fly the planes though – the trainees – look as though they still ought to be at school.’ The atmosphere remained lively: ’We had a fight this afternoon – Whitey hit me on the head with a ruler for something or other – so I hit him back – and that started it! It was a good job the Captain didn’t walk in this afternoon. The last time he walked in unexpectedly, one of the new Subbys [junior officers] was standing on the back of the chair and trying to gently lower it to the ground!’