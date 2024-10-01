In the summer of 1944 Kathleen Oates - a Wren assigned to the Women's Royal Naval Service during the Second World War - was transferred to the Isle of Man. During her time on the island, she wrote dozens of letters to home which provide a unique commentary on the operations at Ronaldsway and what life was like on the Isle of Man 80 years ago. Her daughter, CHRISTINE SMITH, pores through her mother’s letters as part of a series of columns based on Kathleen Oates’s writing...
This week 80 years ago, the letters which Kathleen Oates wrote home from the Isle of Man continued to reflect her enjoyment of her work, but a new theme – enjoying socialising with the other Wrens stationed there – could be clearly discerned. Increasingly, Kathleen was feeling at home in her new surroundings as she got to know people beyond her immediate colleagues – she was even having quite a bit of fun.
Her letters were now full of shared activities rather than solitary exploration. On September 28, she went to Port St Mary in the afternoon for tea and attended an ENSA concert on Castletown camp in the evening (ENSA was the Entertainments National Service Association, created at the start of the war to provide entertainment for British armed forces). ‘The concert was pretty weak – Wilfred Pickles [a radio star] was compere and all his jokes pretty filthy – however, it was a change. There were two good comedians on, who saved the situation.’
On September 30, she went to Douglas with two friends, one of whom was trying to buy a winter coat on chits (which allowed forces members to buy more than the clothing coupon allowance).’There wasn’t a very large selection but the Jaeger shop – the only decent shop in Douglas – said they would be getting some in later, so we’ll be trying again soon. After shopping we went into one of the cafés for tea, and in the evening went to the flicks [the cinema] with three army cadet corps people – O.C.T.U. [Officer Cadet Training Unit] who were sitting at the next table to us in the café. One of the boys used to be a teacher at Harrow Road school in Leicester.’ After the flicks, they enjoyed a traditional Isle of Man supper: chips, sausage, and coffee – though eggs were off the menu.
On Sunday, October 1, Kathleen worked, except for morning Divisions. ‘I was on duty all afternoon and then I did night flying as well. The Duty Operations Officer with whom I had to work was a Squadron Instructor and quite amusing. We were on till about midnight, then I spent the majority of this morning in bed. I didn’t worry about getting up for breakfast – one of the girls brought me a cup of tea and my butter ration on half a slice of bread.’
Work continued to be enjoyable, and Kathleen’s letters bubbled with pleasant workplace scenarios. ’We have plenty of fun in the Ops room – especially as the Wren officer is away on sick leave – things are very free and easy and I’m completely at home here. I don’t think Whitey [Lt Whiteaker] is used to working with Wrens – he doesn’t boss me around as I have been accustomed to by other members of the Navy. Then again, he has no grounds for being at all uppish as he is definitely from the ranks. Work is interesting, and time flies by. It’s amazing what youngsters fly the planes though – the trainees – look as though they still ought to be at school.’ The atmosphere remained lively: ’We had a fight this afternoon – Whitey hit me on the head with a ruler for something or other – so I hit him back – and that started it! It was a good job the Captain didn’t walk in this afternoon. The last time he walked in unexpectedly, one of the new Subbys [junior officers] was standing on the back of the chair and trying to gently lower it to the ground!’
Kathleen wasn’t alone in enjoying the camaraderie at the base. ’This is a rather miserable morning for most members of the control tower! There was a “christening party’”of the ship [presumably HMS Urley – the name of the base] last night, and practically everyone is suffering! Whitey is sitting in the chair looking terrible – groaning and moaning and rubbing his tummy! One of his pals has just been up to see if he’s still alive – and now there are three of them all groaning together. I’ve told them it serves them right and they vowed “never again” – till the next time!’
Although Kathleen missed the ships of Liverpool, she was starting to take an interest in the planes she saw at Ronaldsway. ’A Liberator [an American heavy bomber] landed today – a beautiful white plane; I hadn’t seen one before. We get stray American planes landing here with some trouble or other.’
After duty, she socialized with her new friends, who shared her sense of adventure. ‘After duty I went out with one of the two Janes with whom I’ve palled up. We went out to supper – egg and chips – then went for a walk along by Scarlett Rocks until it was dark. There was the usual glorious sunset and the Lighthouse down by the Calf of Man was twinkling out to sea. We popped into the canteen for coffee – it’s always good here because there is no shortage of milk.’
The contentment in her letters extended to her shared cabin. ‘I’m sitting by the stove – there are six of us in tonight. Two are dancing to the swing on the radio, and the rest of us are sitting with writing pads on our knees. It’s pouring down outside, so I expect night flying will be cancelled. We were pretty busy all afternoon – though I managed to write a little to you. I’m on again in the morning – off in the afternoon – then on again for night flying if there is any.’
The previous day, she had received parcels from home and had shared her bounty with the other Wrens. “Saturday was almost as good as Christmas for me! The cake was lovely – at least the taste that I had! Four of the Wrens were in the cabin when it arrived and here it’s a case of ‘share and share alike.’
Despite having missed a special Christmas in Liverpool the year before, Kathleen was now happy enough to consider staying on the Isle of Man for the festive season. ‘If I’m still here, I may decide that I’d like to spend Christmas here – but that’s a long way off yet. There was a notice up today asking for officers to volunteer to produce and act in a pantomime for Christmas – I expect there’ll be plenty of parties and fun.’
She also commented on a newspaper clipping the family had sent her. ‘We knew about one of the Isle of Man steamers being damaged, but we didn’t hear how it happened. I suppose mines are quite possible – they give you all lifebelts when you go on board, but I didn’t give a thought to them being necessary. Finally, she signed off with news of local events: ‘The steamer did not hit a mine – rough sea and bad seamanship caused part of the deck to cave in. And, just before the letter ended: ’I can hear the Barracudas buzzing around – it must’ve cleared up outside!’. Night flying awaited the Duty Wren.