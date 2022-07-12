Parish king to be crowned

Maughold Parish Day will see a first on Saturday when the area’s first king will be crowned.

Eleven-year-old Dhoon School pupil Ruadhan Milsom will take on the role as one of the organisers Pam Kerruish explained: ‘After many, many years of having a parish queen who presides over the event we are to have our first parish king. This is probably a first in the island.’

Ruadhan, who attends the Royal Ballet’s junior associate programme in Manchester every weekend, starts at Ramsey Grammar in September.