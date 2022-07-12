Parish king to be crowned
Maughold Parish Day will see a first on Saturday when the area’s first king will be crowned.
Eleven-year-old Dhoon School pupil Ruadhan Milsom will take on the role as one of the organisers Pam Kerruish explained: ‘After many, many years of having a parish queen who presides over the event we are to have our first parish king. This is probably a first in the island.’
Ruadhan, who attends the Royal Ballet’s junior associate programme in Manchester every weekend, starts at Ramsey Grammar in September.
Taking place on Maughold Green, the afternoon, which begins at 2pm, will also see Clare Christian present the Captain of the Parish award to someone who has made an exceptional contribution to parish life. There is also the usual fancy dress and knobbly knees events.
