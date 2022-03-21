Parish Walk ditches plastic bottles

The Parish Walk is going green with the addition of lightweight reusable collapsible cups to replace the thousands of plastic bottles usually given out on the walk.

The SpeedCup can be refilled with water from jugs at the feeding stations along the course, then collapsed and carried easily by walkers between each use.

Organisers for the June 19 event, for which more than 700 people are already registered to take part, were keen to focus on minimising the environmental impact of this sporting occasion and find greener ways of managing the logistics that support walkers and spectators on the day.

Race organiser Ray Cox explained the cups will have a big impact on the amount of plastic used and wasted on the walk.

He said: ‘Often walkers will grab a bottle of water and just take a few sips before throwing it away.

‘The SpeedCups have already been trialled on the End to End Walk and they have been used very successfully in races around the world, even in freezing conditions.

‘Each one weighs just 10g and they last for many years so this is not just a one-off environmental investment, it will reduce plastic waste in the future as well.’

The cups, which are provided by sponsorship from local financial consultants Mann Made Group, will be distributed to walkers as part of their registration pack.

As well as this, this year walkers can also choose to decline the traditional Parish Walk T-shirt in lieu of a £5 donation to the Isle of Man Woodland Trust to plant a tree.

Gary Lamb, chief executive officer of Manx Telecom, the main sponsor of the Parish Walk, explained it was important steps were taken wherever possible to make such events more environmentally friendly.

He said: ‘As a company, Manx Telecom strives to reduce emissions and minimise waste so we are right behind new ideas that reduce potential environmental impacts and create more sustainable practices in the many community events we support.’

Mann Made Group Senior Group financial controller Paul Surgeon said the company was delighted to sponsor the SpeedCups at one of the island’s biggest sporting highlights, particularly as it combined the group’s long-term commitment to the Isle of Man with helping to protect the environment.

‘We are extremely pleased to support the Parish Walk with this initiative to cut down plastic waste on the day,’ he added.

‘These cups are a great alternative being reusable, light and compact and we hope that the walkers take up this opportunity to assist with making the Parish Walk plastic free in the coming years.’

Registration will take place on June 15 and 16 at the NSC in Douglas between 5.30 and 7.30pm.