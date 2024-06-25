A section of one of the main roads in Onchan will be shut to through traffic next week because of road works.
The Department of Infrastructure is to resurface a short stretch of Avondale Road, from its junction with Main Road (near the Manx Arms pub) to a point below the junction with Stoney Road (just below Village Walk shopping arcade).
Work will start next Monday, July 1 and it is expected to be completed on Thursday, July 4 ahead of the bank holiday on Tynwald Day.
While the work takes place, the affected section of Avondale Road will close to through traffic at all times.
In addition, Elm Tree Road will be closed between its junction with Avondale Road and Elm Drive. This is again for the duration of the works.
There will be no on street parking within the Avondale Road closure, but pedestrian access will not be affected.
Vehicular access to St Catherine’s Terrace at times may only be from Victoria Terrace.
Village Walk, Avondale Court, Stoney Road and the Manx Arms car park will be accessible from the direction of Signpost Corner.
There will be a marked diversion route between the Main Road and the upper section of Avondale Road via Governor’s Road/Bemahague Road/Signpost Corner.
Operation of the traffic lights and pedestrian crossings at the Avondale junction with Main Road will be suspended while the work is undertaken.
A spokesperson for the DoI’s highway services team added: ‘The department apologises for any disruption that these essential works may cause.
‘This road was temporarily repaired ahead of the TT period until a permanent solution could be included in our programmed works.’