A boy was rescued from the cliffs at Port Jack during a late night coastguard operation.
Douglas Coastguard was called around 11.30pm on Wednesday after receiving reports a boy stuck at the bottom of the cliffs close to Sea Cliff Road.
Teams had to get the youngster to shine his phone torch and use security cameras to locate him in the dark.
Posting on Facebook, Douglas Coastguard said: ‘We were called last night at 11.30pm to a youth stuck at the bottom of cliffs below the road between Port Jack and Sea Cliff Road.
The call came into our Marine Operations Centre who, by talking to the youth on his phone, were able to get him to shine the light on his phone to establish his exact location and by using the security cameras from the Harbour to zoom in on him.
‘This gave the coastguard team a position to set up and lower a cliff tech to him and recover him back to the top.
‘Once at the top the youth was checked over to see he was ok. Our thanks go to our Marine Operations Centre for their help in identifying where the youth was, making what could have been a difficult job to locate the youth, due to the thick gorse, much easier.’