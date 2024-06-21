A woman who admitted affray in a pub, assaulting a police officer and carrying a knife has lodged an appeal against her 30-month jail term.
Lianne McKee’s case will be heard at the appeal court next month (July).
The 45-year-old, of First Avenue, Onchan, was jailed for 30 months in May at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, her case having been committed for sentence from the summary court.
The court was told that on July 30 last year, the defendant returned to the Heron pub in Anagh Coar, having had a drink at the venue earlier in the evening, and became loud and acted in a rowdy manner.
She was swearing and taking other customers’ drinks.
When asked to leave, she replied: ‘If you want me to leave you will have to drag me out of there’, before attempted to climb over the bar hatch.
She made it behind the bar and started pouring beer from one of the pumps.
Then on the evening of September 14, police were called to a disturbance at School Road, Onchan.
There had been an ongoing feud between two women, prosecutor Barry Swain told the court. As officers dealt with one of the women, McKee tried to intervene multiple times.
She was shouting and swearing and then kicked a police constable forcefully in the sternum. Fortunately the officer had no lasting injuries.
Later that same month, the defendant became involved in a heated dispute with her boyfriend at her home in Onchan, which resulted in him leaving the property. She suspected he was having an affair, the court heard.
Police were contacted by the defendant’s mother who told them of McKee’s intentions and where she was going.
Officers located her in a lane between School Road and Barrule Drive. In her trouser pocket they found a black-handled 5in bladed kitchen knife.
McKee admitted affray, assaulting a peace officer, possession of a bladed article and breached a suspended sentence supervision order. She also admitted another assault of a peace officer on February 6 this year.
Deemster Graeme Cook sentenced her to a total of 30 months’ custody.
McKee was re-arraigned on the offence involving the knife, with a charge of possessing an offensive weapon replaced with one of possession of a bladed article.
The appeal hearing, before Judge of Appeal Anthony Cross KC, is listed for half a day on July 31.