The temporary closure of the section of the A18 Mountain Road between Ramsey and the Bungalow has been extended again.
It has had to be lengthened as work continues to stabilise the rock face at Lhergy Frissell near Waterworks Corner. In excess of 2,000 tonnes of material has been removed from the site so far.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: 'We are working to get work completed by Monday, May 15.
'If there is any likelihood of this having to be extended any further we will issue a further update towards the middle of next week.
'Our contractor Paul Carey & Sons Ltd will continue to work extended hours to get this work completed as soon as possible.
'Please be aware that all the businesses on the Mountain Road, namely Snaefell Summit Restaurant and Cafe, the Victory Cafe, the Creg Ny Baa pub and Isle of Man Transport's Snaefell Mountain Railway are all open as usual and are fully accessible from Douglas/Onchan, the Beinn y Phott Road or the Tholt Y Will Road.'