Passengers raise money for Rob Vine Fund

Passengers on the Steam Packet Company’s TT 2022 sailings raised £22,394.88 for the Rob Vine Fund.

Since 1995, collections have been held on all Ben-my-Chree and Manannan sailings during TT period, with all proceeds going to the Rob Vine Fund, which, with Hogg Motorsport Association, provides pre-hospital medical care at Manx motorsport events.

In that time, more than £300,000 has been raised for the charity, although this was the first collection since 2019 after the TT was cancelled for the last two years because of the Covid pandemic.

Steam Packet staff and crew handed over a cheque to volunteers from the charity, which operates the Phil Hogg Rescue Ambulances and provides pre-hospital medical and rescue care, equipment and training for doctors, paramedics and others at motorsport events held in the Isle of Man.

Dr David Stevens MBE, secretary and director of The Rob Vine Fund, said: ‘It’s another fantastic effort from everyone travelling with the Steam Packet Company over the

TT period and, on behalf of the directors, volunteers, and members, I’d like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all the Steam Packet Company staff, and all the passengers who generously donated during TT 2022.

‘Given how busy everyone involved with the Steam Packet must have been during that period, to coordinate all the collections and raise such an incredible total is a wonderful achievement.

‘The money raised during these collections over the years has enabled us to secure essential services and equipment, which in turn allows us to continue to provide this vital pre-hospital medical care at local motorsport events.’