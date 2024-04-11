The Isle of Man Government is reminding islanders planning to travel to Europe this summer to check their passports.
Post-Brexit, the majority of European countries no longer accept British passports which were issued more than a decade before the date they plan to travel.
Those looking to enter European countries must now ensure that their passport has been issued (shown as the ‘date of issue’) less than 10 years before the date they plan enter that country.
Passports must also be valid (shown as the ‘date of expiry’) for at least three months after the day people plan to leave the country.
The government has warned that residents with passports who do not meet these requirements may be refused entry to some countries.
In line with changes announced in the UK, changes to the cost of an Isle of Man Variant British Passport are now in effect, and apply to all new applications, renewals and replacement passports.