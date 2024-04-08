It’s because of a roadside tree that has become unstable and has partially dropped towards the carriageway.
The DoI say it is feared it will fall into the carriageway, and the situation is being assessed.
It’s anticipated that the tree will have to be felled as soon as possible. It’s unclear how long the route will be shut for.
Elsewhere the Department has warned motorists that there has been a minor landslip onto the road at Deermskerry in Maughold.
It’s approximately 100 metres from the top junction with the Laxey Coast Road This area will be assessed this morning and a plan put in place to safely clear the carriageway.
These incidents are likely due to the strong winds over the weekend.
It comes into effect at midday until 11pm tonight, and is likely to affect the entire island.
Ronaldsway Met Office say rain will arrive this morning and turn persistent and heavy later this afternoon, continuing tonight before gradually clearing on Tuesday morning.
Accumulations of 20-30mm are expected, with 35-45mm on the hills, bringing the risk of surface water flooding in prone locations.