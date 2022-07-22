Paul running 10km every day in 2022
A Ramsey man is running 10km every single day this year to raise money for Isle of Man Foodbank.
Paul Shanley is tracking his progress through the fitness app Strava, which is used by athletes to track their progress.
It shows where he has run each day, and how long it took him.
He explained his motivations, saying: ‘It’s now been 10 years since my dad passed away so I wanted to do something in his memory.
‘Last year I did 1,000km in 100 days so wanted to see if I could go one (265 days) better by running at least 10km every day in 2022.
‘I also thought, why not raise a bit of money for a good cause in my dad’s memory whilst I do it.’
Mr Shanley chose the Foodbank because of the rising demand for the service.
He said: ‘It was hard choosing a charity as there are so many good causes out there.
‘I decided on the food bank though as times are hard and people need it.
‘We were never rich growing up but my mum and dad worked hard to make sure we never went hungry.
‘Unfortunately, people now can work full time and still struggle to feed their families.
‘With the cost of living crisis it’s going to get harder for everyone.’
He added: ‘I know my dad would agree this is wrong and so in memory of him I hope to raise a bit of money to help the Foodbank help families and anyone else who needs them.’
In response to Mr Shanley’s efforts, Foodbank posted on their Facebook page, saying: ‘This lovely man is pushing boundaries…10k per day for all of 2022, helping us tremendously and remembering someone special. Thank you Paul.’
The Isle of Man charity is currently working to promote its ‘Holiday Hunger’ and ‘Back to School’ projects.
They are seeking donations for families who struggle to feed their children during the school holidays, and kit out their children for the new school year.
In a social media post, they added: ‘Back to school is a stressful time for some parents who are struggling to feed the families as well as cover the cost of school bag and stationery.
‘Donations of stationery and or school bags will make such a big difference to these families.’
If you would like to donate to Mr Shanley’s cause, you can find his fundraiser on JustGiving at buff.ly/3zcH9bQ
You can also track his progress via his Strava account at www.strava.com/athletes/paul_shanley
